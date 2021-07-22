OCTA says PH COVID-19 cases could swell to 8,000 on Thursday

Research group OCTA says that the country’s total coronavirus cases could jump to 8,000 cases on Thursday, July 22.

OCTA adds that the reproduction number of coronavirus cases in Metro Manila is now considered high risk.

“We are expecting na today, baka magka-8,000 cases tayo na marereport Medyo mataas ‘yan,” Professor Guido David said in an ABS-CBN interview.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 6,560 new cases.

David said that from 600 last week, Metro Manila s cases increased to 800 this week.

Metro Manila’s reproduction number, or the number of cases estimated to stem from a single case, is now 1.15.

“The fact that it’s greater than 1, meaning nasa high risk na ‘yung reproduction number. Ibig sabihin bumibilis ‘yung pagtaas ng cases,” David said.

David said that there is a big possibility that the Delta variant is driving the new cases in Metro Manila. (TDT)