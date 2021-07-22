Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OCTA says PH COVID-19 cases could swell to 8,000 on Thursday

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago

Research group OCTA says that the country’s total coronavirus cases could jump to 8,000 cases on Thursday, July 22.

OCTA adds that the reproduction number of coronavirus cases in Metro Manila is now considered high risk.

“We are expecting na today, baka magka-8,000 cases tayo na marereport Medyo mataas ‘yan,” Professor Guido David said in an ABS-CBN interview.

RELATED STORY: Two contacts of Delta variant case in Misamis Oriental test positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 6,560 new cases.

David said that from 600 last week, Metro Manila s cases increased to 800 this week.

Metro Manila’s reproduction number, or the number of cases estimated to stem from a single case, is now 1.15.

READ ON: Malacañang confirms more restrictions to be imposed amid Delta variant threat 

“The fact that it’s greater than 1, meaning nasa high risk na ‘yung reproduction number. Ibig sabihin bumibilis ‘yung pagtaas ng cases,” David said.

David said that there is a big possibility that the Delta variant is driving the new cases in Metro Manila. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Lacson-Sotto tandem bares names of 10 possible Senate bets

7 mins ago

Roque says 3-6 months not enough to solve drug problem

16 hours ago

John Lloyd Cruz meets with ABS-CBN President Carlo Katigbak

16 hours ago

‘Sobrang sinungaling’: VP Robredo camp shows ‘receipt’ revealing it was Duterte who want her out from Cabinet

18 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button