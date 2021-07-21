Latest News

Suspect in Fujairah ‘mosque slay case’ led police to murder weapon

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A lone suspect in the killing of an Emirati last July 17 led Fujairah Police to the murder weapon that he allegedly used in the crime.

Brig. Humaid Mohammad Al Yamahi, Director General of Police Operations, said that the 31-year-old Asian had confessed to committing the murder behind the mosque in Fujairah.

Al Yamahi said they determined early on that the incident involved violence after some murder clues discovered by forensic investigators at the crime scene.

During police interrogation, the suspect was quoted to have said that he threatened the Emirati victim with a gun and declared holdup upon seeing him parking his car at the back of the mosque.

He took away his wallet and other personal items.

When the Emirati tried to escape, he shot him dead and fled using another vehicle that he, later on, dumped near a seashore area.

After the suspect’s admission to the crime, he led the police to the place where he had buried the gun.

He was taken into police custody and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

De Lima to seek Senate re-election in 2022

2 hours ago

Manila court orders arrest of ‘Bikoy’ for failing to attend perjury case hearing

2 hours ago

Roque blames VP Robredo on her fate under Duterte admin 

2 hours ago

Malacañang confirms more restrictions to be imposed amid Delta variant threat 

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button