‘Sobrang sinungaling’: VP Robredo camp shows ‘receipt’ revealing it was Duterte who want her out from Cabinet

The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo showed a receipt or a copy of the text message sent to Robredo ordering her to desist from attending meetings in Malacañang.

OVP Spokesperson Barry Gutierrez shared the photo of a text message from then Cabinet Secretary Jun Evasco saying that Robredo was no longer invited to attend the meetings.

“Ayoko na sanang patulan pero sobrang sinungaling eh. “Pinili” daw ni VP Leni na umalis sa Gabinete para maging lider ng oposisyon. Hay naku, magsisinungaling na lang andali pang hulihin. Resibo,” Gutierrez tweeted.

The message from Evasco said: Good afternoon Madam President. Mayor Rody Duterte through Bong Go asked me to relay his instruction to desist from attending all Cabinet meetings starting this Monday, December 5, 2PM. Thank you.

Robredo resigned from her post as housing czar aftee she was barred from attending the meetings.

“This is the last straw, because it makes it impossible for me to perform my duties. Hence, I am tendering my resignation from the Cabinet on Monday, December 5, 2016. With this resignation, you can expect that I will continue to support the positive initiatives of this administration and oppose those that are inimical to the people’s interest,” said Robredo in 2016.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that it was Robredo who left and decided to be the leader of the opposition that strained her relationship with Duterte.

“Talagang tayo ang tumatahak ng ating tadhana. Ganyan ang tadhana ng pinili ni Vice President Robredo. Iba ang magiging tadhana niya kung siya ay magiging vice president,” Roque said in an interview with GMA News. (TDT)

