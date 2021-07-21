Roque blames VP Robredo on her fate under Duterte admin 

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque responded to the statement of Vice President Leni Robredo that she would not take revenge on President Rodrigo Duterte should they switch positions in 2022.

“Talagang tayo ang tumatahak ng ating tadhana. Ganyan ang tadhana ng pinili ni Vice President Robredo. Iba ang magiging tadhana niya kung siya ay magiging vice president,” Roque said in an interview with GMA News.

Roque said that it was Robredo’s choice to become an ‘ornament’ in the current administration when she decided to take the lead among opposition groups.

“Binigyan po ng Cabinet post si Vice President Robredo as housing czar pero siya po ang namili na maging leader ng oposisyon kaya naging palamuti po siya sa limang taon,” he said.

Earlier, Robredo said in an interview on ABS-CBN News: “I will not treat him the way he treated me.”

Robredo added she is willing to give a Cabinet post to Duterte.

Duterte appointed Robredo as housing czar and co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Illegal Drugs, but he later fired her.

“If he will be committed to the work that will be given to him, I think it’s for the best that the vice president is given a Cabinet post,” Robredo said.

She did not directly respond on the legality of Duterte running for VP to escape possible lawsuits.

“I don’t like to debate on the legality. Kung tumakbo siya at manalo siya, wish ko sa kanya, sana hindi niya pagdaanan ang mga pinagdaanan ko noong VP ako,” Robredo said.