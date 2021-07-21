De Lima to seek Senate re-election in 2022

DETAINED Senator Leila De Lima said that she will seek reelection in the 2022 national elections.

De Lima has been detained for over four years over alleged drug cases.

In a statement on Wednesday, the lady senator said that her political persecution strengthened her resolved to run again in the 2022 polls.

In a letter addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte ahead of his sixth and final State of the Nation Address (SONA), De Lima also chided the President for failing to fulfill all of his campaign promises, particularly on issues involving illegal drugs, corruption, the West Philippine Sea and economy.

“Mahigit na apat na taon mo na akong ipinakulong para maitago ang iyong pagka-inutil, bukod pa sa paghihiganti mo sa akin. Mahigit na apat na taon na ipinagkait mo sa akin, sa aking pamilya, at sa labing-apat na milyon na bumoto sa akin. Mahigit na apat na taon na akin ngayong sisingilin sa pagtatapos ng iyong termino,” she said.

“Marami ang nagtatanong sa akin kung sa kabila ng pagyurak na ginawa mo sa akin ay may lakas pa ako ng loob na muling tumakbo bilang Senador sa 2022,” she added.

“Tatakbo akong muli. Hindi ako susuko. Tuloy ang laban”.