Abu Dhabi conducts inspections across COVID-19 screening, treatment centers during Eid Al Adha

Abu Dhabi affirms its commitment to ensure the safety of the public as it conducted several inspections across COVID-19 assessment, screening, and treatment centers during the Eid Al Adha break.

His Excellency Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health, accompanied by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, personally visited several COVID-19 centers to check up on the frontliners who continue to work during the holidays, and assure the quality of care that each center provides to the public.

Al Hamed lauded the efforts of all frontliners and conveyed to the greetings and congratulatory message of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, and wished them all good health.

The visits are in line with the directives and commitment of the UAE’s wise leadership to monitor Abu Dhabi’s preventive measures as part of efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

