OFW in Myanmar dies due to COVID-19

A Filipino has died in Myanmar due to COVID-19.

In an interview on ABS-CBN, Philippine Ambassador to Myanmar Eduardo Kapunan Jr. said that the country is now struggling with a new wave of infections due to the Delta variant.

Myanmar also faces a shortage in medical oxygen supply due to the surge in cases.

“May isang Flipino nagkaroon ng COVID na ang nagbigay sa kaniya ng oxygen ay employer niya, pero pagdating sa ospital wala na siyang oxygen. So, pumanaw po ‘yung Pilipino na ‘yun. May isang casualty na po tayo sa Myanmar,” he said.

Alert Level 4 is currently in place in Myanmar. This means that repatriation and evacuation of Filipinos in the country is recommended.

“Ang aming analysis at analysis ng mga doktor doon, sabi nila, ang COVID situation sa Myanmar is nearing catastrophic proportion,” Kapunan said.

“Ibig sabihin niyan, lumalala pero hindi nalalaman ng publiko na lumalala ito because of their reforming system. Plus of course, ang mga ospital ngayon sa Myanmar fully occupied na,” he added.

The country has yet to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination that is why the Embassy is trying to secure vaccine supplies.

There are 600 Filipinos currently in Myanmar. 43 of them will be repatriated in August. (TDT)