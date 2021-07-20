Duterte on Eid’l Adha: Sacrifices of Filipinos have value and meaning 

President Rodrigo Duterte joins the entire Muslim community on Tuesday in the observance of Eid’l Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice.

Duterte reminded the public of the essence of the occasion and how the sacrifices made by Filipinos will always have meaning amid life’s adversaries.

“Its narrative remains a fervent reminder to the people that, even amid life’s difficulties and challenges, our sacrifices have profound value and meaning,” the President said in a message released by Malacañang.

“It is my sincere hope that our Muslim brothers and sisters will find renewed faith and spirituality, especially when called to emulate Ibrahim’s devotion to his belief. I stand in solidarity with you in pursuing our shared goal of building a society that transcends religious, political, and cultural barriers,” Duterte added.

Eid’l Adha is among the most important holidays in Islam. On this day, Muslims remember Prophet Ibrahim’s supposed sacrifice – his son Ismail. This was an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

Allah, later on, stopped him from sacrificing his son.