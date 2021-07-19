PH gov’t vows to expedite repatriation of remains of OFW killed in UAE

LABOR Secretary Silvestre Bello said they are closely coordinating with the UAE authorities to get more details on the killing of OFW Shiegrid Santos.

Santos’ body is undergoing forensic investigation in a morgue in the United Arab Emirates and cannot be sent home immediately.

The family of Santos said that they were only informed about her death on July 2, 2021 by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA.

“Siya ay nilapastangan may kaunting diperensya ang kamag-anak ng employer niya. In fairness yung employer niya ang hindi may kagagawan. Ang may kagagawan yung kamag-anak na may diperensya sa pag-iisip,” Bello said in a media briefing.

The labor chief assures that the government is doing everything it can to bring home Santos’ remains.

“Yung kababayan natin ay nasa morgue at hininhintay nalang po ang kanyang repatriation. We are doing everything na maiuwi ang ating kababayan,” he added.

“Nakipagsapalaran po. Tiniis po ang paghihirap doon. Gusto niya po matugunan lahat ng pangangailangan namin,” Mariel, Santos’ daughter, said.

“Sobrang sakit po. Hindi po namin inasahan na mararanasan namin ito. Sobrang bait po ni mama para danasin niya ito,” Mariel added.

Initial reports showed that Grace was killed after sustaining head injuries. The police said that the employes and three locals are now in their custody.

In the last three months, “her remittances were not coming regularly,” and so they suspected something amiss,” according to the family.

Grace’s daughter even recalled that Santos had an argument with her employers last June 2021.

“We told her to come home even without her money, but mama insisted she had to fight for what is hers, her salary,” she said.

Santos was illegally recruited to the UAE via tourist visa.