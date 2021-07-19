One dead, four in critical condition in Arizona open fire shooting

One man was shot dead and four others were severely injured when a gunman went on a shooting rampage in Tucson, Arizona.

Several children were also reported missing following the incident, in which the shooter was critically wounded by police.

RELATED STORY: Filipino who was killed in California shooting wanted to save lives of co-workers, says relative

Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus told media that the 35-year-old man opened fire on an ambulance in which the male driver was shot in the head, and a female paramedic in the passenger seat was shot in the chest and arm. The man was in critical condition and the woman was stable, he said.

The shooter then drove to the scene of a house on fire and began shooting at firefighters and neighbours who were trying to douse the flames, Magnus said, adding that one neighbor died after being shot in the head, while a firefighter was shot in the arm, and another bullet grazed a neighbour’s head.

READ ON: Police on viral shooting video of mother and son surrenders

When a police officer encountered the suspect several blocks away, the accused rammed his SUV into the officer’s vehicle and shot at him. The officer returned fire and critically wounded him, the police chief said, adding that the motive behind the attacks was not known and an investigation was being carried out.

The house fire revealed a “badly burned” body inside the home and “two or three” children missing. Magnus affirmed that authorities are now searching for the missing children. (AW)