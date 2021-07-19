NBI catches Filipina behind Php100 million scam

A Filipina woman, who committed a Php100 million fraud while allegedly posing as a staff member of many congressmen including Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero, has been nabbed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Cristine Lagrisola, the accused, was “entrapped” by NBI agents, after NBI director Eric Distor immediately formed a special team to handle the case. She was then charged by the city prosecutor with estafa and violation of Batas Pambansa 22 (anti-bouncing checks law).

The victims’ complaints noted that Lagrisola took by posing as a staff member of various congressmen and government officials including Deputy Speaker Romero – with whom she had taken a photograph.

On hearing about the fraudster’s arrest, Romero’s office commended the NBI for its swift action and also urged public caution about investment scams using names of congressmen and public officials, while reporting unscrupulous individuals to authorities.

Expressing regret about scammers and con artists existing in the present pandemic times, the billionaire lawmaker said people are struggling financially and should verify the information to avoid being scammed. (TDT)