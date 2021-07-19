Foodpanda draws flak for suspending riders for 10 years in Davao after pay hike request

Food delivery application ‘Foodpanda’ is now in hot waters after some of their riders in Davao City face a suspension of 10 years.

A riders’ group said that the sanction was imposed after the company learned the planned silent protest against the app’s earnings policy.

In a CNN Philippines report, Edmund Carillo, president, and co-founder of the Davao United Delivery Riders Association Inc., said Davao-based riders were planning to take a “rest day” to protest against the low income they have been receiving from Foodpanda since 2020.

The protest however did not push through after Foodpanda suspended at least 30 accounts.

Foodpanda said the planned protest was considered a violation of the Freelance Agreement with the company.

Around 300 riders protested the labor policy on July 15.

“July 13 suspended, initial na tinanggalan 30 accounts. Paunti unti tumaas nung nagrally na,” Carillo said. (TDT)