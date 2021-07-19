Family of slain Pinay housemaid in Sharjah seeks justice 

THE family of slain overseas Filipino worker Shiegrid Santos is crying for justice over her tragic death.

Santos’ body is undergoing forensic investigation in a morgue in the United Arab Emirates and cannot be sent home immediately.

Sharjah Police said they received the report of her death on June 24, 2021.

However, their family was only informed about her death on July 2, 2021 by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Some family members attended a virtual conference organized by Migrante International. They recalled how the OFW was recruited illegally to the UAE via tourist visa, but she was already set to come back home this year.

Santos and Ariel had five children.

“Nakipagsapalaran po. Tiniis po ang paghihirap doon. Gusto niya po matugunan lahat ng pangangailangan namin,” Mariel said.

“Sobrang sakit po. Hindi po namin inasahan na mararanasan namin ito. Sobrang bait po ni mama para danasin niya ito,” Mariel added.

Initial reports showed that Grace was killed after sustaining head injuries. The police said that the employer and three locals involved in the crime are now in their custody.

In the last three months, “her remittances were not coming regularly,” and so they suspected something amiss.

Mariel even recalled that her monther had an argument with her employers last June 2021.

“We told her to come home even without her money, but mama insisted she had to fight for what is hers, her salary,” she said.

Earlier, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Philippine Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates have extended their condolences to the family of Santos. The PCG assured the bereaved family that they will do their best to seek justice for the death of the Filipino domestic worker.

The consulate is also coordinating with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and law enforcement agencies for the investigation.