DFA to mount 6 more repatriation flights from UAE in July and August

The Department of Foreign Affairs announced the schedule of more repatriation flights from the United Arab Emirates.

In a tweet, DFA Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said that there are two flights in July and four more in August.

For the month of July, the flights will be on 27 and 30.

For August, OFWs can expect the flights on 5, 12, 19 and 26.

The DFA reported that it has repatriated a total of 3,000 distressed Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates. The statement comes after the arrival of seventh special chartered flight from the UAE since the start of the pandemic.

On July 18, 254 OFWs from Dubai and 105 OFWs from Abu Dhabi arrived in the country.

“As instructed by President Duterte and recommended by Secretary Locsin, each repatriate received from DFA an equivalent of 10,000 pesos reintegration financial assistance,” the DFA said in a statement.

The Philippine government through the Inter-Agency Task Force has extended the travel ban to seven countries including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka until July 31.

This is the fifth time the travel ban has been extended in order to curb the entry of the more transmissible Delta variant first detected in India. (TDT)