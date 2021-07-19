DFA: 3,000 Filipinos repatriated from UAE so far

WITH the arrival of the seventh special chartered flight from the UAE since the start of the pandemic, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has so far repatriated a total of 3,000 distressed Filipinos from the Gulf country.

There were 112 pregnant Filipino women and 12 persons with disabilities in the latest flight that landed at the Davao International Airport with 359 overseas Filipinos on Sunday.

“We are working double-time to make sure our kababayans in distress get the much-needed repatriation the soonest,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Arriola said.

“Pregnant women, PWDs, and those with special needs are given due consideration to expedite their return home.”

The Philippine Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, and the Regional Consular Office in Davao have been working jointly to make the DFA’s repatriation drive a success.

The repatriated Filipinos not only got their return flight ticket, free quarantine facility and swab test from the government but also received reintegration assistance of P10,000.

The Davao City local government led the provision of ground assistance together with the DFA Regional Consular Office Davao, Department of Health, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Department of Tourism.