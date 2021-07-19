Bello rejects proposal to suspend repatriation of OFWs from UAE, Oman 

LABOR Secretary Silvestre Bello is cold with the idea of suspending ongoing repatriation efforts for stranded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from UAE, Oman and other countries under travel ban amid the threat of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

In a virtual press conference, Bello said that repatriation efforts will push through despite cases of Delta variant detected from returning Filipinos.

“Marami rami tayong kababayan na nakatengga ngayon sa UAE. We are coordinating with the DFA para makapag charter pa kami ng mas maraming flights para sa kanila,” he said.

“Tuloy pa rin ang repatriation sa kanila. Hindi pwedeng ihinto natin,” he said.

Bello said that people should need to understand the plight of stranded OFWs in the UAE and they are following strict quarantine and health protocols upon their arrival.

“Kawawa naman mga stranded na OFWs dahil wala nang sweldo, expired na ang contract, mag expire na ang visa,” DOLE Information Director Rolly Francia added.

“Kung ihihinto natin mapupuno ang ating shelters. Habang nandoon sila kailangan natin tulungan ang mga OFW,” Bello said.

Research group OCTA fears possible local transmission of the highly contagious DELTA COVID-19 variant in the country.

The group made the statement after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 11 local cases of the said variant.

There are now 35 cases of the variant first detected in India.