Alex Eala bags girls’ singles, doubles in Milan Tennis

Filipina Alex Eala bagged two championship titles in both the girls’ singles and doubles events of the JA Milan on July 17 in Italy.

Eala, ranked world junior No. 3 — and No. 1 seed in Milan – took barely one hour and 49 minutes to emerge victorious over Czech Republic’s Nikola Bartunkova 6-3, 6-3 in the singles finale.

The singles victory journey had witnessed her overcoming Czech Brenda Fruhvirtova, Canada’s Kayla Cross, Russia’s Ksenia Zaytseva, Belgium’s Sofia Costoulas and another Russian Mirra Andreeva – enroute to clinching her fourth juniors singles and ninth overall title.

Earlier, the 16-year-old Filipina tennis champion had bagged the doubles crown with American partner Madison Sieg on July 17. Eala and Sieg, who were also the No. 1 seed tandem in the girls’ doubles, ensured their 6-4, 4-6, 13-11 finals victory over Croatia’s Lucija Ciric Bagaric and Costoulas. (AW)

