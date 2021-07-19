7 out of 10 residents now fully-vaccinated in UAE

The UAE’s National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced that nearly 7 out of 10 residents in the UAE (68.14%).

In addition, nearly 8 out of 10 residents (77.64%) have already received their first dose.

This, after the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that 16,905 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 16,375,149 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 165.57 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.