Tropical storm Fabian maintains strength, moves towards Philippine Sea

Tropical Storm “Fabian” is moving slowly but strongly toward the Philippine Sea with maximum winds of 65 kms per hour and gustiness of 80 kmph, the Philippines weather bureau PAGASA stated on July 18.

Storm Fabian – the sixth storm to enter the Philippines this year – is moving north-westward at a speed of 10 kmph, and was last sighted at 1,100 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon, the bureau said, adding that the storm is expected to maintain that direction at a consistent speed, and make its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday evening.

PAGASA pointed out that the Philippines has not raised any storm signal in the country. It also said that the storm will not bring heavy rainfall in its movement.

Meanwhile, the storm is highlighting a low-pressure area at 630 km west of Calayan in Cagayan while enhancing the southwest monsoon, the bureau said while noting that further intensification is expected throughout the forecast period with Fabian reaching severe tropical storm category by Monday afternoon.

The forecast position is highlighting: Monday morning -1,050 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon; Tuesday morning — 945 northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon
and Wednesday morning — 785 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes. (AW)

