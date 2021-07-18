Tickets sales begin for Expo 2020 Dubai

Entry ticket sales for the Expo 2020 Dubai began worldwide on July 18 in advance of the scheduled opening of the six-month-long event on October 1, 2021.

The ticket prices include: one-day tickets at AED95 ($26); 30-day unrestricted entry at AED195 ($53), and six-month season pass for AED495 ($135).

RELATED STORY: JOBS WANTED: Expo 2020 Dubai is still hiring, here are the details

Besides online sales at expo2020dubai.com, the tickets are also being sold through over 2,500 authorised ticket resellers comprising global online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines.

The tickets highlight access to the Expo’s pavilions, events, and live performances, entertainment programs featuring 60 live events daily including world-class music, dance, and art to insightful talks and colorful national day celebrations.

Free entry is assured for visitors above 60 years, children below 18 years of age, and students with valid student ID, besides complimentary tickets for people of determination with their companion receiving a 50 percent discount.

READ ON: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed marks countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

Earlier, the Expo authorities had stated that visitors were not currently required to provide proof of vaccination to enter the Expo site. They, however, urged people for taking the COVID-19 vaccinations, while also highlighting safety measures like wearing masks, social distancing and sanitisation of hands.

The Expo authorities have set up sanitisation stations across the site, mandatory face-mask wearing and the implementation of social-distancing regulations, besides also offering free Covid-19 vaccinations to its workforce and all official participants and their staff. (AW)