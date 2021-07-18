New drive-through COVID-19 service to open in Rabdan, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announced the opening of a new COVID-19 drive-through services centre in the Rabdan area in Abu Dhabi.

The new centre is composed of 6 tracks; 2 for vaccination and 4 for nasal swabs and DPI laser-based testing with a capacity of 200 vaccinations and 1,000 nasal swabs and laser tests per day.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: New drive through COVID-19 screening centre opens in Abu Dhabi

The centre welcomes clients from Saturday to Thursday from 8 AM to 8 PM and on Friday from 10 AM to 8 PM. The centre was built utilizing shipping containers, similar to the centres recently opened in Al Sarouj in Al Ain and Al Manhal in Abu Dhabi.

The shipping containers are more durable and adaptable and provide a very high level of heat and cold resistance. They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.

READ ON: SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through center made out of shipping containers in Al Manhal

This brings the total number of COVID-19 drive-through services centres managed by SEHA to 7 in the city of Abu Dhabi; Al Madina, Al Manhal, Zayed Sports City, Al Bahia, Al Shamkha, Al Wathba, and the new centre in Rabdan; and a total of 22 across the nation. Those wanting to receive the vaccine or undergo covid screening can book an appointment through SEHA’s app.