Magnitude 5.4 quake shakes Davao Oriental

A magnitude 5.4 quake shook parts of Davao Oriental around 9:00 am PH time (5:04 am, UAE time)
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) stated that the quake was felt all the way from Davao Oriental to Cotabato, General Santos City, and Saranggani, to name a few.
RELATED STORY: Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Davao Occidental
Here is the official list of reported and instrumental intensities:
Intensity V – Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental
Intensity IV – Mati City, Davao Oriental
Intensity III – Tampakan and Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity II – Davao City; General Santos City; Kidapawan City; Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity I – Arakan, Cotabato
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – General Santos City; Kidapawan City; Kiamba, Sarangani
Authorities warn the public of expected aftershocks and damages.