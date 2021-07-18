Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Magnitude 5.4 quake shakes Davao Oriental

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A magnitude 5.4 quake shook parts of Davao Oriental around 9:00 am PH time (5:04 am, UAE time)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) stated that the quake was felt all the way from Davao Oriental to Cotabato, General Santos City, and Saranggani, to name a few.

RELATED STORY: Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Davao Occidental

Here is the official list of reported and instrumental intensities:
Intensity V – Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental
Intensity IV – Mati City, Davao Oriental
Intensity III – Tampakan and Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity II – Davao City; General Santos City; Kidapawan City; Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity I – Arakan, Cotabato

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – General Santos City; Kidapawan City; Kiamba, Sarangani

Authorities warn the public of expected aftershocks and damages.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Analysis: The UAE, a forward-looking vision to contain the pandemic with vaccines and drugs

46 mins ago

Governors urge PRRD to file candicacy for Vice President for 2022 elections

51 mins ago

New drive-through COVID-19 service to open in Rabdan, Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Cristine Reyes, Diego Loyzaga in Filipino version of ‘Encounter’

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button