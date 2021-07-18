Magnitude 5.4 quake shakes Davao Oriental

A magnitude 5.4 quake shook parts of Davao Oriental around 9:00 am PH time (5:04 am, UAE time)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) stated that the quake was felt all the way from Davao Oriental to Cotabato, General Santos City, and Saranggani, to name a few.

Here is the official list of reported and instrumental intensities:

Intensity V – Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental

Intensity IV – Mati City, Davao Oriental

Intensity III – Tampakan and Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity II – Davao City; General Santos City; Kidapawan City; Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity I – Arakan, Cotabato

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – General Santos City; Kidapawan City; Kiamba, Sarangani

Authorities warn the public of expected aftershocks and damages.