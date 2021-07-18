Governors urge PRRD to file candicacy for Vice President for 2022 elections

A resolution urging President Rodrigo Duterte to run for the Vice Presidency for the 2022 elections has been supported by 24 provincial governors who are part of the Partido ng Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

The group of 24 governors lauded the administration’s success in its COVID-19 response, and hope that the next President-elect will be given thorough guidance by Duterte especially in the Philippine government’s fight against illegal drugs and the pandemic.

“We want the President to seek the vice presidency so he could help his successor oversee the implementation of COVID-19 pandemic response programs his administration is carrying out to keep Filipinos from dying of the highly contagious new coronavirus and the illness it is causing,” the governors said in the resolution.

Governors who signed the collective statement are Daniel Fernando (Bulacan), Aurelio Umali (Nueva Ecija), Edgar Gadiano (Occidental Mindoro), Pepito Alvarez (Palawan), Edwin Ong (Northern Samar), Ben Evardone (Eastern Samar), Arthur Defensor, Jr. (Iloilo), Antonio Kho (Masbate), Abdusakur Tan (Sulu), Zaldy Villa (Siquijor), Bonz Dolor (Oriental Mindoro), and Edgar Tallado (Camarines Norte).

Also signatories are governors Imelda Dimaporo (Lanao del Norte), Ryan Singson (Ilocos Sur), Dakila Cua (Quirino), Florencio Miraflores (Aklan), Art Yap (Bohol), Bai Mariam Mangudadatu (Maguindanao), Suharto Mangudadatu (Sultan Kudarat), Damian Mercado (Southern Leyte), Micheal Tan (Western Samar), Rogelio Espina Jr. (Biliran), Esteban Evan Contreras (Capiz), and Victor Yu (Zamboanga del Sur).

The governors said they also wanted Duterte to continue having a say in the implementation of infrastructure projects throughout the country.

“We are witness to new roads, bridges, school buildings, airports, seaports, and similar infrastructures the administration has been constructing and which have generated jobs and income for our people, and economic growth for the country. The nation under President Duterte was on the way to a high growth path until the pandemic struck,” the statement read.

They cited Duterte’s implementation of the Mandanas ruling which would translate to more infrastructure and services to the poor in urban and rural communities.

“We want the outgoing Chief Executive to have an influence on full devolution to local government units with the implementation of the Supreme Court’s Mandanas ruling, which would increase LGUs’ Internal Revenue Allotments by about PHP1 trillion,” they said.