Dubai’s vaccination centers to stay closed during Eid Al Adha holidays

Dubai’s COVID-19 vaccination centers will be closed for three days during the Eid Al Adha holidays from July 19 to July 21, according to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The Al Garhoud Centre will resume operations from July 22 to July 24, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, while the Uptown Mirdiff Centre will be open on July 22 from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm,and the Mirdiff centre from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm On July 23 and July 24.

Meanwhile, hospitals and health centres will continue working normally with shift timings and medical practitioners remaining on call, besides all DHA emergency departments functioning round-the-clock, the authority stated, adding that the Rashid Hospital, Latifa Hospital and Dubai Hospital outpatient services will remain closed in the Eid holidays – except for the Hatta Hospital’s family medicine clinic being open from 8am to 1pm and 4pm to 8.30pm.

The Al Badaa health centre, Al Khawaneej health centre and the Dubai Municipality health centre will be functioning round-the-clock.

Where COVID-19 screening centers are concerned, the Deira City Centre and Mall of the Emirates screening centre will be open from 10am to 5pm, while the Al Nasr Club centre will be closed from July 19 to 24 and the Al Rashidiya Majlis and Jumeirah 1 Port Majlis being closed from July 19 to 22.

The Nadd Al Hamar, Al Barsha and Airport Medical Centre will function 24/7, while other DHA primary healthcare centres will be closed during the Eid break. The Al Lusialy Health Centre will remain open from 10am to 3pm for family medicine services and for PCR tests, but remain closed on July 20.

Residents can call the DHA toll-free number 800 342 for more information. (AW)