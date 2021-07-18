Dubai Economy warns livestock, salon services not to overcharge for upcoming Eid Al Adha celebrations

The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy has intensified inspections across the markets in Dubai in view of the Eid Al Adha season to monitor prices and protect consumer rights.

The inspections mainly focus on ensuring that the prices of sacrificial livestock and salon services are not unfairly increased, as they are in high demand during this season, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Ahmad Al Zaabi, Director of the Consumer Protection in Dubai Economy, reiterated that consumers will be able to buy products and services within their personal budget to celebrate Eid Al Adha in Dubai, and reminded that no price manipulation or attempt to exploit the situation will not be tolerated.

Al Zaabi added that consumers should follow prudent consumption patterns during the holidays and avoid deviating from their pre-planned budget.

He also urged consumers to report any price hike through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555 or on the Consumerrights.ae website.