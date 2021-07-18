Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Economy warns livestock, salon services not to overcharge for upcoming Eid Al Adha celebrations

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy has intensified inspections across the markets in Dubai in view of the Eid Al Adha season to monitor prices and protect consumer rights.

The inspections mainly focus on ensuring that the prices of sacrificial livestock and salon services are not unfairly increased, as they are in high demand during this season, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

RELATED STORY: UAE private sector gets 6-day Eid Al Adha holiday starting July 19

Ahmad Al Zaabi, Director of the Consumer Protection in Dubai Economy, reiterated that consumers will be able to buy products and services within their personal budget to celebrate Eid Al Adha in Dubai, and reminded that no price manipulation or attempt to exploit the situation will not be tolerated.

Al Zaabi added that consumers should follow prudent consumption patterns during the holidays and avoid deviating from their pre-planned budget.

READ ON: Dubai’s vaccination centers to stay closed during Eid Al Adha holidays

He also urged consumers to report any price hike through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555 or on the Consumerrights.ae website.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bureau of Immigration offloads four Filipinas headed to Dubai illegally

4 hours ago

VP Robredo warns of ‘third wave’ due to Delta COVID-19 variant

4 hours ago

Dubai Jet ski experience ranks as world’s ‘best of the best’ water adventure activity – Tripadvisor

5 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomes 235,700 visitors, worshippers in H1 2021

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button