Bureau of Immigration offloads four Filipinas headed to Dubai illegally

Four Filipina women were nabbed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last week for traveling on an Albanian visa — but actually headed for work illegally in Dubai.

The women had displayed valid permits and visas to work in Albania, the Philippines Bureau of Immigration said on July 18.

However, further questioning led to them admitting that they had been actually hired to work as household service workers in Dubai, since their employers had paid Php200,000 for the processing of their visas.

RELATED STORY: ‘Dark lipstick’: Immigration discovers new modus to conceal real age of underage OFWs

The women had attempted to board an Emirates flight to Dubai at the NAIA Terminal 3 last July 12, when they were caught by the Bureau’s Travel Control and Enforcement Unit.

The women were later endorsed to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for further investigation and filing of charges against their recruiters.

READ ON: PH’s Immigration intercepts two minors who falsified documents to work in Saudi Arabia

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente described the incident as a type of third-country recruitment in which the victims were given documents for one country, but end up working in another. He added that this resulted in the victims being made to work under “unacceptable” conditions.

Morente warned Filipinos against such traffickers seeking shortcut ways of earning profits at their victims’ expense. He also warned people to avoid being misled by these unscrupulous individuals and agreeing to illegal means in their need for jobs. (AW)