WATCH: Witness paintings of world-renowned artists come to life at Dubai’s Infinity Des Lumières

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated Infinity des Lumières, the GCC’s largest immersive digital art centre. Representing a new era of modern immersive art, the establishment of the centre further enhances Dubai’s position as the city of the future.

The inauguration was attended by honorable members representing Infinity Des Lumieres (Catherine Oriol, Director; Anna Paula Traven, General Manager; Luc Archambeaud, Head of Business Development – Culturespaces), the Kingdom of the Netherlands Embassy (Ester Van Someren, Deputy Consul-General), the French Embassy (HE Xavier Chatel, Ambassador of France to the UAE; Raja Rabia, Consul-General of France to the UAE), the Japanese Embassy (HE Akihiko Nakajima, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE), the Spanish Embassy (Jaime Iglesias Sánchez-Cervera, Deputy Head of Mission of Spain to the UAE; Carmen De Antonio Serrano, Consul of Spain to the UAE in Dubai), and Dubai Culture (HE Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture).

Her Highness stressed that the pioneering centre for futuristic arts is another step in the emirate’s journey towards becoming a global cultural centre. This partnership enhances the emirate’s position as a destination of choice for the global creative movement and modern and contemporary arts, and enriches the emirate’s knowledge-based economy in line with the leadership’s vision.

Her Highness explained that Dubai’s adoption of ambitious cultural projects, such as Infinity des Lumières, strengthens the emirate’s position as the global capital of the creative economy, following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. She added that Infinity des Lumières will not only bring a unique art experience to the public in Dubai, but also attract digital creatives to establish their practice and thrive in the emirate, providing them with an innovative platform that would open up prospects for a prosperous future within the UAE and the region.

The centre, which has opened to the public last July 1, offers an unforgettable, multi-sensory and vibrant journey presented through the art of Van Gogh’s Starry Nights, DannyRose Studio’s Dreamed Japan “The Images of the floating world”, and Thomas Vanz’s fully digital creation, Verse.

Spread over an impressive 2,700 square metres, Infinity des Lumières has created an innovative, technology-driven artistic platform using 130 projectors, 58 speakers, and 3,000 HD digital moving images.

In May 2021, Dubai Culture announced its partnership with Infinity des Lumières to promote the future of art and culture in the city, marking the beginning of a new era of digital artists. Through the support of Dubai’s sophisticated community of talents, Infinity des Lumières will spend the coming year creating a niche community, where tech-driven artists have a place to gather and innovate. The art centre also seeks to create a platform where digital artists can present their creations for the world to marvel.

Catherine Oriol, Director of Infinity des Lumières, said: “This is a momentous occasion for us at Infinity des Lumières and a great honour to have Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum grace us with her support for the grand opening. We are also grateful for the visionary powerhouse that is Dubai Culture, which leads the cultural and creative movement in the emirate with its ambitious vision and effective enabling role, for its support for our young brand.”

Oriol added: “Dubai is the perfect home for the art centre, with its vibrant variety of industries, cultures, arts, and media that have seen incredible growth over the past few years. Along with the Authority’s support, we aim to create the ultimate platform for art to merge with diverse industries through unique symposia, partnering with visionary institutions, thinkers, industry leaders, innovators, and emerging local, regional and international artists. We look forward to collaborating with local and regional digital art enthusiasts, who desire a unique cultural experience and seek to participate in shaping a more prosperous future for creativity in Dubai. We believe the experience will resonate with everyone through captivating digital imagery, state-of-the-art technology, an astonishing venue, and world-class animation resulting in boundless culture and knowledge.”

Dubai Culture is working to develop the regulatory frameworks for the cultural and creative sector in Dubai in line with its 2020-2026 strategic roadmap. The Authority seeks to support talent, make art and culture accessible to all members of society, and create an economic system that stimulates creative industries and contributes to enhancing Dubai’s position as a global cultural destination and creative economy hub, in addition to preserving the emirate’s cultural heritage.

Catherine Oriol, Director of @InfinityLumiere: We chose #Dubai because it is a vibrant city, a future-driven city, & a crossroads for different cultures. Our vision is to become a platform where artists and creators can contribute to the #UAE’s creative economy. pic.twitter.com/G957SYKn4C — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 16, 2021