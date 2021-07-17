Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Parents, students anticipate reopening of Abu Dhabi schools this September

Staff Report1 hour ago

Children in Abu Dhabi will be returning to their schools to undergo face-to-face classes when the new academic year for 2021-2022 beginning September.

The COVID-19 pandemic witnessed parents juggling their jobs while monitoring their childrens’ remote classes at home, while the youngsters were left missing school activities like sports and playing with friends.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee had earlier approved the return of students to schools for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Meanwhile, parents expressed happiness at their children returning to school for face-to-face learning next term. Egyptian Hassan Ihsan and his wife – who are working – have already vaccinated their two sons, who are studying in Grade 6 and 8 from home.

His son Ahmed said that he missed playing football and basketball at school with his friends.

Sarah Mohammed – an Emirati working mother – said she had to juggle her work including going late, alongside assisting her Grade 5 and 6 children for their home online classes. (AW)

