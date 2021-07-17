Pangilinan files cyber crime charges against Google, two Youtube channels

Philippines senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan filed cyber-crime charges — at the Justice department — against Google and two YouTube channels for displaying videos of alleged domestic violence and adultery in his family.

The senator described such activities videos as being harmful to individuals and to families. He also stated on July 16 that social media sites needed to become “more responsive to reports and legal complaints.”

The videos uploaded on YouTube on May 2021 alleged that Pangilinan had physically abused his wife, actress Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan, and that his wife had committed adultery.

However, the Senator’s family has denied all the allegations.

The Senator said that his office had reported 82 fake and malicious videos to YouTube — which had rejected 28 reports for lack of merit and was yet to decide on 54 reports.

Google, the owner and service provider of YouTube since 2006, is “liable under Philippine laws as a foreign corporation doing business in the Philippines.” (AW)