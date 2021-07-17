Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pakistani court seeks police record of Filipina’s rape

The Lahore police in Pakistan have been ordered by a Sessions Court judge to provide the records of an incident in which a Filipina woman was raped by a Pakistani man.

This order came about after the Filipina sought protection from the alleged rapist.

She had complained to the Factory Area police – who registered an F.I.R. – that the suspect had promised her a job, but had raped her on her visit to his office in the Cavalry Ground area on July 7.

The medical report proved that the Filipina had been raped and the suspect was pressuring his client to withdraw the case, Advocate Shehzad Ahmad Chaudhry, the counsel for the Filipina, told the court, while adding that the police was also “protecting the suspect” by not summoning him for investigation.

Meanwhile, the Additional District & Sessions Judge Shafiq Abbas issued a notice to the police and ordered them to submit a complete record of the case within one week. (AW)

