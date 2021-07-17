Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man gets 18 months jail for spreading COVID-19

A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to 18 months jail for illegally entering the country from Laos by breaking 14-day quarantine regulations and spreading the virus, according to Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The court had sentenced a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant to a two-year suspended jail term on the same charges in March this year.

Dao Duy Tung, 30, was convicted — for breaking strict COVID-19 quarantine rules, spreading the virus to others, and causing financial damage to authorities – by the People’s Court of the Northern Province of Hai Duong, VNA reported.

Tung’s violations reportedly caused financial damage of over 3 billion dong ($130,372.43).

Tung had been notified to contact the medical authorities, which had found his Laos contacts to be infected by COVID-19, VNA stated, adding that he failed to show up for medical tests and instead traveled to other cities while coming in contact with many people.

Vietnam had spent 21.5 trillion dong ($934.34 million) battling the virus and witnessed success due to targeted mass testing, aggressive contact tracing, tight border restrictions, and strict quarantine – despite new infections in recent weeks.

The country saw record-high numbers of daily infections since late April and has recorded 42,288 infections and 207 deaths, the government stated. (AW)

