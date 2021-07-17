Go assures continuation of Duterte admin’s “Build, Build, Build” program

Filipinos are witnessing the reality of their President’s promises to provide them comfortable lives through the country’s “Build, Build, Build” program, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go said.

He was speaking at the opening of the first 18-kilometer section of the Central Luzon Link Expressway project with President Rodrigo Duterte in Tarlac City.

RELATED STORY: ‘Build build build’: DPWH on track to finish 3.9km Skyway extension despite ECQ constraints

Go, who is the vice-chairman of the Senate finance committee, assured the public about his continued support to infrastructure projects that will benefit various regions towards achieving equitable distribution of economic opportunities nationwide.

The newly-opened, toll-free highway – which was built to reduce the journey time between Cabanatuan City and Tarlac City from 70 minutes to just 20 minutes – will serve as an east-west link for Central Luzon’s expressway network, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow from Metro Manila to the provinces via the North Luzon Expressway, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.

READ ON: Duterte’s ‘Build Build Build’ completes over 144,925 classrooms in PH

The Duterte administration’s infrastructure development plan highlights hundreds of national projects aimed at relieving poverty, strengthening the economy and alleviating traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

July 2016 to December 2020 witnessed the Department of Public Works and Highways completing several constructions, renovations, and improvements of 26,494 kilometers of roads; 10,376 flood control structures; and 5,555 bridges, reducing travel time and ensuring motorist safety. (AW)