Filipinos, Southeast Asians want to continue with flexible working

Majority of Filipinos and other Southeast Asians are seeking to continue working from home – even after the pandemic – and would even leave their jobs to search for work in their preferred environment.

An Ernst and Young (EY) report — from their 2021 Work Reimagined Employee Survey – highlighted most employees in Southeast Asia choosing to work in hybrid arrangements than in their offices.

Barely 15% employees opted to work from office full-time, while the other respondents chose: to work anywhere (32%), work remotely full time (29%), or in a hybrid work arrangement i.e., a mix of in-office and remote working (23%).

Describing the new normal as having affected the concept of people working, Lisa Escaler, workforce advisory leader for SGV — a Philippine member firm of EY – said people’s perception of traditional workforce models and behaviors had changed drastically, especially in the Philippines where employees have been forced to work from home for one of the longest periods of quarantine in the world.

While 9 in 10 Southeast Asian employees sought flexibility in workplace choice, 49% wanted flexibility in work timings, 48% chose flexibility in worksite and 60% would leave their jobs if not provided post-pandemic flexibility.

Tan Lay Keng, EY Asean People Advisory Services Leader said that employers who invest in collaboration technology and give benefits that support work from home are likely to be more successful in the new normal. (AW)