Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 preventive measures ahead of Eid holidays

With Eid Al Adha holidays beginning July 19, Abu Dhabi authorities have announced COVID-19 precautionary measures to be observed during the six-day holidays.

The new safety measures – aimed at restricting celebrations like parties, outings, night camps, hiking with family, relatives and friends — have been introduced following increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases being witnessed after celebrations in three earlier holidays.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee, along with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, on July 16 highlighted the new measures which included return of the national sterilisation programme and capacity limits in restaurants and cafes.

Eid greetings should be shared via online communication platforms, the Committee stated while urging for: limited outside movement for senior citizens suffering from chronic conditions, physically giving gifts like money to children and instead sending money digitally to avoid bank visits.

The Committee also highlighted precautionary measures such as frequent hand washing, wearing masks, and maintaining social distancing. (AW)