79-year-old man nabbed for illicit Facebook chat with Filipina teenager

An American has been indicted by a federal grand jury for intent and conspiracy to engage in illegal sex with a child in the Philippines.

Balbino Sablad, 79, of Vallejo in California had traveled to the Philippines in 2019 to commit a sexual act with a child below 16 years of age. Investigations revealed that Sablad exchanged sexual chats on Facebook with the intended victim.

Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert also revealed that Sablad sent the minor US$ 1,800 prior to his travel.

Sablad was arrested on July 1, 2021 and a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment Thursday against him, following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mira Chernick is prosecuting the case.

Meanwhile, Sablad — if convicted — faces a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. However, with the charges being only allegations, any defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case came to the fore through Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. (AW)