Philippines confirms local transmission of Delta COVID-19 variant with 16 new cases 

THE Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that there is now local transmission of the more contagious Delta COVID-19 variant in the country with 16 new cases.

Health spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergerie said in an online press conference that of the 16 cases, five were returning overseas Filipino workers from the United Kingdom and Qatar, while 11 others were considered as local transmissions.

Six Delta variant cases are from Northern Mindanao, 2 from the National Capital Region, another 2 from Western Visayas, and a lone patient is from Central Luzon.

DOH said 15 of the new cases have already recovered while one of them died.

Experts fear that the Delta variant can allow the virus to get past the immune system and spread faster in cells.

The country has now 35 confirmed Delta COVID-19 cases.