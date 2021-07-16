Latest News

Pangilinan tells critics to wait till ‘underdog’ Leni declares presidential candidacy

Staff Report

Senator Kiko Pangilinan told critics that Vice President Leni Robredo will become a strong presidential candidate in 2022 amid being an ‘underdog’ in the recent Pulse Asia survey

Pangilinan said that Robredo will be able to gather all the support she needs once she declares her presidential bid.

He said Robredo’s ranking in the Pulse Asia survey earlier this week, was even lower in the same period in 2015.

“I have absolutely no doubt that when she does declare her candidacy, kapag luminaw sa taumbayan ang pagkatao niya, she will become an even stronger center of gravity for those who believe in strong, competent, compassionate, courageous leadership,” Pangilinan said in a statement.

“It has happened before; being an underdog is nothing new for VP Leni,” he added.

In the latest survey, Robredo only received 6% of voters’ preference for the presidential elections.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte leads the survey with 26%.

“Kitang-kita naman na ang focus ni VP Leni nasa pagtulong sa tao lalo na dahil pandemya. Remember that the last time she actually went all-out on the campaign trail, she rose from one percent to victory,” the senator said.

Pangilinan said that if former President Noynoy Aquino were alive, he would advise Robredo to run.

“Continue helping people. Focus on being there for our people. Ngayon pa lang, in fact, tumutugon na ang taumbayan. Kabi-kabila ang panawagan sa kanyang tumakbo,” the senator said.

