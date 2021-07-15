UAE expats advised to avoid booking flight tickets amidst travel suspensions

UAE expats with valid residence visas who are stranded abroad in countries like India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Sri Lanka have been advised to avoid booking return tickets till the authorities resume flights.

While many such expats hold return tickets to the UAE, the travel agencies which have issued these tickets are awaiting the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) to announce the date of flights resumption.

RELATED STORY: Suspension of Pakistan-Dubai flights to remain until further notice – Emirates

However many such stranded travelers are booking tickets to the UAE in the hope of avoiding the rush when air travel resumes.

Mir Waseem Raja, manager for MICE and holidays at Galadari ITS, reportedly said that travelers should confirm the date of UAE resuming flights before booking tickets as airlines refund policy varied including cash refund being after seven months.

Surge in ticket prices after flights resumption would mean paying the difference – for travelers booking their tickets now, according to TP Sudheesh, general manager of Deira Travel.

Sudheesh explained: “For example, if passengers purchased a Kochi-Dubai ticket for AED500 and the final travel date ticket price is AED 1,400, they still have to pay Dh900 as the differential amount. However, if another airline is offering that same ticket for Dh1,000, the travellers suffer a loss.”

READ ON: CEB, PAL, Emirates cancelled flights to Philippines anew following extension of UAE travel ban to PH until July 31

However, the stranded expats are not taking any chance. An Abu Dhabi resident– whose wife and three-year-old daughter are still in Dubai — had gone to India for his sister’s final rites and rebooked tickets – from there — five times on major airlines.

Another expat having an Emirates New Delhi-Dubai ticket had rebooked it eight times till April end, while other expats lamented the same while fearing that they were looking at facing loss of jobs and visas. (AW)