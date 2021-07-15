Repatriated OFW from UAE pleads for shortened quarantine to visit daughter’s wake  

A returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from the United Arab Emirates cries for help to allow her to see her daughter one last time.

In a GMA News report, OFW Rosmil Saranza said her daughter, Cherry Mae, was supposed to graduate from high school this week.

“Noong ginising po ng ate ko ayaw niya magsalita pero nakakatayo pa po. Na CT-scan doon namin nalaman na siya ay may namuong dugo sa ulo at may pumutok na ugat,” she said.

At that time, Rosmil was stranded in the UAE. The ordeal became more heartbreaking because she could immediately go home due to the repeated travel ban extension.

“Hindi mo man lang nahawakan tanging sa camera mo lang nakikita hanggang sa bumitaw siya. Sabi ko anak antayin mo si mama, lakasan mo loob mo anak,” she said.

However, Cherry Mae passed away last July 7.

Rosmil was able to join a repatriation flight this week hoping that she could make it to her daughter’s burial.

But current IATF protocols mandate that all returning Filipinos must undergo 10 days of hotel quarantine. Rosmil is just on her third day of quarantine.

“Nagmamakaawa po ako sa inyo na sa kahuli hulihang pagkakataon sana po pagbigyan niyo po ako na makasama ang aking anak sa kahuli hulihang pagkakataon,” she said, pleading for help.

The Department of Health has yet to decide on Rosmil’s plea. Under the IATF guidelines, only the DOH can grant exemptions for returning OFWs.