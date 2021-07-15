NCR remains in GCQ until July 31

METRO Manila will ease some restrictions but will remain under the General Community Quarantine or GCQ until July 31.

NCR was under GCQ with “some restrictions” prior to the new classification.

The Department of Health has recently flagged that at least 7 cities in NCR had an uptick in new COVID-19 cases.

The OCTA Research Group also proposed extending the current quarantine classification in order to better prepare for the more transmissible Delta COVID-1& variant.

Areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until July 31:

– Bataan

– Iloilo City, Iloilo Province (until July 22)

– Cagayan De Oro City

– Davao Occidental

– Davao de Oro

– Davao del Sur

– Davao del Norte

– Butuan City

Areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions:

-Cagayan

-Laguna

-Lucena City

-Naga City

-Negros Oriental

-Zamboanga del Sur

-Davao City

-Aklan (until July 22)

-Bacolod (until July 22)

-Antique (until July 22)

-Capiz (until July 22)

Areas under GCQ:

– NCR

– Baguio City

– Apayao

– City of Santiago

– Isabela

– Nueva Vizcaya

– Quirino

– Bulacan

– Cavite

– Rizal

– Quezon

– Batangas

– Puerto Princesa City

– Guimaras

– Negros Occidental

– Zamboanga Sibugay

– City of Zamboanga

– Zamboanga del Norte

– Davao Oriental

– General Santos City

– Sultan Kudarat

– Saranggani

– Cotabato

– South Cotabato

– Agusan del Norte

– Surigao del Norte

– Agusan del Sur

– Dinagat Islands

– Surigao del Sur

– Cotabato City

The rest of the country will be under MGCQ.

The DOH announced 5,221 new COVID-19 cases, raising the nationwide tally to 1,490,665 the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday, July 15.