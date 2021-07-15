EID HOLIDAYS: Parking stays free for 4 days in Dubai; timings for Metro, tram, buses unveiled

Dubai has declared four days of free parking in the emirate during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Public parking, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), would be free from July 19 to 22, though multi-level parking terminals would continue to be ticketed.

The RTA has also declared timings for Dubai Metro, tram and buses during the Eid Al Adha holidays. Vehicle testing centres and RTA customer service centres will remain closed on July 19-22.

The Authority also urged residents to comply with Covid-19 safety measures while using use public transport, besides also planning ahead for journeys and coming early to stations for avoiding crowding and delays.

The Dubai Metro timings are:

Monday to Thursday (July 19-22): 5:00 am to 1:00 am

Friday (July 23): 10:00 am to 1:00 am

Saturday (July 24): 5:00 am to 12:00 midnight

Dubai Tram timings:

Monday to Thursday (July 19-22): 6:00 am to 1:00 am

Friday (July 23): 9:00 am to 1:00 am

Saturday (July 24): 6:00 am to 12:00 midnight

Public buses:

Main stations, including Gold Souq Station: 4:30 am to 12:30 am

Al Ghubaiba Station: 4:15am to 1:00 am

Sub-stations, including Satwa Station: 4:30 am to 11:00 pm

Route C01: It will operate around the clock

Al Qusais Station: 4:30am to 12:04am

Al Quoz Industrial Station: 5:05am to 11:30pm

Jebel Ali Station: 4:58am to 12:15am

Inter-city bus and commercial coaches; Sub Stations, such as Al Ghubaiba: 6:40 am to 10:20 pm

Union Square from 4:25 am to 12:15

Etisalat Metro Station: 6:00 am to 9:00 pm

Abu Hail Metro Station: 6:20am to 10:40 pm

Hatta Station: 5:30am to 9:30pm

