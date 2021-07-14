UAE opens embassy in Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates inaugurated its embassy in Israel on July 14, nearly a year after the historic Abraham Accords that normalizing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed Israeli President Isaac Herzog looking on at the new UAE mission, which is based in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building.

UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohammad Mahmoud Al Khajah officially presented his credentials in March 2021, although the Embassy’s official opening had been delayed to July.

“The UAE and Israel had signed the Abraham Accords 10 months ago with a vision of dignity, prosperity, and peace for the two peoples,” said Khajah, who further described the inauguration as both innovative nations harnessing these new approaches for the prosperity of their countries.

“Seeing the Emirati flag in the skies of Tel Aviv had been a distant dream that had today become a reality,” said President Herzog who highlighted the move as an “important step for the entire Middle East.”

Calling for a further expansion of Israel’s diplomatic ties with regional states, Herzog, who took office last week, urged for continuation of this process — in view of his recent telephone conversations with leaders of the region – which highlighted that Israel had more partners and allies in this mission than it thought.

The choice of location, in the TASE building, turned out to be no coincidence, even as the Israeli and Emirati dignitaries rang a bell formally opening trading for the day. Both sides see the normalization deal as a major economic driver, joining Israeli tech prowess with Abu Dhabi’s access to world markets.

The gathered dignitaries included: former foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi — who was Israel’s top diplomat when the Israel-UAE normalization pact was announced — and UAE Minister of Food and Water Security Mariam Al-Muhairi, who is currently visiting the country. (AW)