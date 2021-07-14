Travel ban extension: A sad day for stranded OFWs in the UAE

FEARS of thousands of stranded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE were realized after the Philippines handed down on Wednesday its decision to extend its travel ban until July 31.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution 126 further extends the country’s travel restrictions for inbound international travellers from seven countries including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

This is the fifth time the travel ban has been extended since May 15, to curb the entry of the more transmissible Delta variant first detected in India.

For many OFWs in the UAE, this measure that seems never-ending has affected them at great length.

“Sana nagfinalize sila kung hanggang kelan talaga ang travel ban, and wag nang i-extend. Para lahat ng OFW happy. Hindi yung extend ng extend, ang daming umaasang makakauwi na, yun pala nganga. Emotionally torturing ang ginagawa ng gov’t sa aming mga OFW,” one OFW said.

This was echoed by another OFW saying: “Grabe ang pagtorture ng IATF sa aming mga OFW. Walang awa.”

“Sana naman bigyan nyo din ng pansin ang mga OFW na for good na po. Sana may flight din para sa aming mga uuwi na wag lang puro repatriation. Pare-pareho lang po kami na mga OFW,” another Pinoy in the Gulf country wrote.

Maura Arcilla shared the same sentiment: “Bakit hindi nalang po hayaan makauwi yung may mga ticket for good? At least less yun sa expenses ng government. Sobrang nakaka-depress na po.”

Mylen Cantor lamented: “Ang hirap ng situation namin dito. Araw araw kaming naghihintay ng magandang balita galing sa inyo tapos ngayon extend n naman ang ban. Alam nyo ba yung feeling ng naghihintay sa wala every 15 days?”

Rafael Fronda pleaded: “The Filipino Times iparating mo ito sa gobyerno ng Pilipinas at sa IATF. Hinde kami mamatay sa virus. Gobyerno ang papatay sa amin dito sa UAE. Fully vaccinated naman kami.”

Director Alice Visperas of the Department of Labor and Employment’s International Labor Affairs Bureau (DOLE-ILAB) stated that as of July 10, more than 4,500 OFWs were waiting to be repatriated from the UAE. This number does not include those who wanted to go home for vacation and stay for good in the Philippines.