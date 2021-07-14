Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 520 prisoners in Dubai for Eid Al Adha 2021

Staff Report

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai pardoned 520 prisoners of various nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and penal facilities.

The Dubai Ruler gave the opportunity for these individuals to make amends and reintegrate with society as residents who now know the full extent of the law.

Counsellor Issam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, stated that the release is in line with the upcoming celebrations of Eid Al Adha to reunite these prisoners back with their families.

