Sharjah Summer campaign highlights emirate’s unique attractions

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has announced the return of the Sharjah Summer campaign, which will offer an integrated package of distinguished experiences designed to enhance Sharjah’s position as an exceptional and competitive family, cultural, environmental, historical and heritage tourism destination. The campaign, which runs from July 15 to the end of August, is aligned with the Authority’s commitment to launch leading initiatives and create diverse and integrated tourism experiences that live up to the expectations of all tourists and visitors to Sharjah.

The much-awaited spectacular Sharjah Summer campaign is held yearly to showcase Sharjah’s famous tourist attractions, new hotels, destinations, and unique projects, as well as inject new energy into local tourism and enhance confidence in the emirate as a premier destination of choice for families.

The Sharjah Summer 2021 campaign features a range of exclusive offers, including especially designed packages for families and hotel promotions, to provide tourists coming to the emirate with unforgettable experiences. The campaign also seeks to support and boost domestic tourism this year amid the current circumstances.

In addition, SCTDA is organizing a competition for its followers on its Instagram account (@visit_shj) to achieve wider coverage of the summer campaign in cooperation with numerous social media influencers. The competition is also geared towards informing SCTDA’s digital platform followers across various age groups about the exciting adventures, fun experiences, exclusive offers and family activities that are available in Sharjah’s distinct and diverse tourist destinations and hotels. The Authority also assured that preventive and precautionary procedures are in place to ensure the highest level of safety of all visitors and their families.

H.E Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman, SCTDA, said: “We are pleased to witness the return of the Sharjah Summer campaign, which is considered the most prominent event of its kind in the emirate. The campaign includes many interesting tourism, leisure and entertainment activities and provides a wide range of special offers and exclusive discounts in top local hotels, recreational facilities and tourist destinations. This is in line with our efforts to ensure an enjoyable and unforgettable summer experience for all visitors to the emirate from inside and outside the country.”

“We have established top-level safety measures in line with local and global protocols and guidelines to protect the health and safety of everyone. The participating hotels, tourist sites and other establishments have implemented stringent safety and health specifications on top of their strict compliance with the government’s precautionary measures. We have made sure to follow the procedures set by the Local Committee for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management in Sharjah and the international health standards. At SCTDA, we will continue our commitment to improve the quality and excellence of tourism services in Sharjah, as well as organize campaigns and events that contribute to attracting a wider segment of tourists. This is part of our efforts to strengthen the emirate’s position as a preferred tourist, entertainment and cultural destination, highlight its distinctive features and monuments, and enhance the performance of the local tourism sector,” Al Midfa added.

SCTDA has been working closely with 15 participating hotels to ensure a safe and successful launch of Sharjah Summer 2021. The hotels, which comprise some of the industry’s leading players, will extend special packages that will only be available during the campaign.

The participating hotels are Sheraton Sharjah Beach & Resort Spa; 72 Hotel; Pullman Sharjah; Kingfisher Retreat; Copthorne Hotel Sharjah; Oceanic Khorfakkan Resort & Spa; Four Points by Sheraton; Coral Beach Resort; Marbella Resort, Sharjah; The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah; Occidental Sharjah Grand; The Act Hotel; Novotel Sharjah Expo Centre; Misk Al Faya Retreat; and Misk Al Badayer Retreat.

Renowned for providing a sustainable Arabian tourism experience, Sharjah is home to family destinations and attractions, as well as plenty of wide-ranging outdoor adventures, from its golden desert sands to its calm beaches and ancient mangroves. Tourists are also enticed to visit the emirate to experience first-hand its famous arts and culture scene and signature gastronomic offerings.

For more information about the Sharjah Summer 2021 campaign, please visit its official account on Instagram (@visit_shj).