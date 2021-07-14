Latest News

President Khalifa pardons 855 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago

PRESIDENT His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 855 prisoners serving various sentences in the UAE, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The gesture is part of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa’s humanitarian initiatives and reflective of the values of forgiveness and tolerance of the UAE. 

This move aims to allow released prisoners to start a new chapter of their lives and contribute to the service of their families and communities.

The annual presidential pardon ahead of Eid Al Adha aims to enhance family cohesion and bonds, bring about happiness to mothers and children, and provide released prisoners with an opportunity to return to the righteous path.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bahrain bans entry of travelers from Philippines, 15 other countries 

9 mins ago

Malacañang to announce fate of travel ban on UAE, Oman, 5 other countries today

23 mins ago

Will the travel ban be lifted?: OFWs in UAE with July tickets get flight cancellation notices

14 hours ago

Hannah Arnold now eyes PH’s seventh crown for Miss International

14 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button