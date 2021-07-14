President Khalifa pardons 855 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

PRESIDENT His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 855 prisoners serving various sentences in the UAE, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The gesture is part of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa’s humanitarian initiatives and reflective of the values of forgiveness and tolerance of the UAE.

This move aims to allow released prisoners to start a new chapter of their lives and contribute to the service of their families and communities.

The annual presidential pardon ahead of Eid Al Adha aims to enhance family cohesion and bonds, bring about happiness to mothers and children, and provide released prisoners with an opportunity to return to the righteous path.