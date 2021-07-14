Malacañang to announce fate of travel ban on UAE, Oman, 5 other countries today

Malacañang is set to announce the fate of the travel restrictions imposed on seven countries including the United Arab Emirates today, Wednesday.

The ban on UAE, Oman, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan is set to expire on July 15.

Under the current policies, only government and private repatriation flights are allowed to enter the Philippines during the travel ban period.

The COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has recently announced that it would allow special commercial flights from these countries, but the guidelines and protocols to be followed by returning OFWs and airlines are yet to be released.

Some stranded OFWs are complaining about their flights being cancelled beyond the travel ban expiration.

OFW named May said she’s been constantly monitoring recent developments regarding the travel ban only to find out on Monday that her July 26 flight would not push through again.

“Walang katapusang travel ban. Maglagay naman kayo ng time frame para di kami asa ng asa. Kinsenan katapusan ang siste,” the dismayed OFW wrote with screenshots of her four cancelled flights.

Another OFW named Gemma said: “Grabe nakakaiyak. Cancelled na naman ang flight ko sa July 19 kahit hindi pa alam kung extended ang travel ban.”

“Advance mag-isip. Wala pa man announcement ang IATF, e nag-cancel na agad alam naman na ata nila kung ano na naman ang desisyon ng IATF,” an OFW wrote on a Facebook group dedicated for stranded Filipinos in the UAE.

