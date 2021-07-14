Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Majority of Filipinos do not consume healthy food – study

People in the Philippines are not consuming healthy foods, according to the latest research from the Food and Agricultural Organization.

Research led by Anna Herforth and her colleagues. revealed that many Filipinos cannot afford sufficient, safe and nutritious food due to limited financial income.

Poor Filipinos would have to part with a large proportion of their income or even exceed it in obtaining the needed essential nutrients and nutritious food groups.

Due to the high costs of healthy food, people around the world have limited or no access to diets that are energy sufficient, nutrient adequate, and healthy.

According to the latest analysis by FAO, healthy diets as expensive and beyond the reach of millions of people.

“We are not expecting people in India or Japan to adopt national dietary guidelines of the United States, or vice versa,” noted Hannah Ritchie, senior researcher and head of research at Our World In Data. (AW)

