JOBS WANTED: Expo 2020 Dubai is still hiring, here are the details

Job applications are still continuing to pour in at the Expo Dubai 2020, even as preparations are in full swing to launch the show in October this year.

Some of the jobs, which include operation, planning and communication roles in pavilions and across the site, are due to begin from August, while others are scheduled to start working from a week before the opening in October.

The job salaries range from AED 10,000 ($2,722) a month for a receptionist to AED 40,000 for a senior manager with most short-term contracts ending March 2022 and others till April 2022 for the site being cleared.

Micah Styles, director at Barker Langham Recruitment, said the company had received tens of thousands of applications, while noticing a huge market remobilisation in 2021 with continuing momentum.

The company has asked applicants to send five-minute video recordings along with their resumes to help identity candidates with good communication skills.

Language skills including English and Arabic, French and English, Italian and Chinese have been considered valuable for the majority of the jobs in which overseas applicants are being interviewed online.

People interested in applying for a position at the Expo can email [email protected] (AW)

