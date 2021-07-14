Latest NewsNewsTFT News

IATF seeks to include Indonesia in travel ban list due to surge of COVID-19 Delta variant

Staff Report

The Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19 seeks the inclusion of Indonesia in countries under the travel ban.

This is primarily due to the high number of Delta COVID-19 cases detected in the Southeast Asian country.

Malacañang said that President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to issue the final decision since this will be the first time travel restrictions will be placed over the Southeast Asian nation.

“Iyan po ay magiging desisyon ni Presidente kasi ito po ay kauna-unahang pagkakataon kung magkakaroon po ng travel ban (sa Southeast Asia),” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Indonesia is battling a new coronavirus wave driven by the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant.

The IATF has also extended the travel ban to seven countries including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka until July 31.

This is the fifth time the travel ban has been extended in order to curb the entry of the more transmissible Delta variant first detected in India. (TDT)

